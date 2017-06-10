Qatar FM: No one has ‘right to blockade my country’

Qatar is not ready to change its foreign policy to resolve a dispute with fellow Gulf Arab states and will never compromise, Qatar’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

He was speaking after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries severed diplomatic ties with Doha on Monday and closed transport links.

Al-Jazeera’s offices have been shut down by authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

But the visit came after Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told The Associated Press that Qatar has “chosen to ride the tiger of extremism and terrorism” and now needed to pay the price, despite Qatar long denying the allegation.

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major US military base and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement the two held talks on how “restore the normal relations” of the Gulf as the 2022 FIFA World Cup host and worldwide air travel hub now finds itself isolated by land, sea and air.

“This dispute is threatening the stability of the entire region”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha.

Bahrain’s decision comes after the UAE on Wednesday warned that those who are sympathetic to Qatar on social media could face three to 15 years in prison and fines starting from 500,000 dirhams ($136,000).

Sheikh Mohammed’s hard line mirrored that of a top Emirati diplomat who told the AP on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates believes “there’s nothing to negotiate” with Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates has blocked access to the website of Qatar Airlines amid an Arab nation campaign to isolate Qatar. “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy“, al-Thani said. “The team confirmed that the hacking file was installed in month of April, which was later exploited to disseminate the fabricated news on 24 May 2017 at 12:13am”, it added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, said Qatar and Pakistan last year signed a $1 billion agreement, under which Qatar’s Liquefied Gas Company Limited will sell LNG from 2016 to year 2031 to state-run Pakistan State Oil. It also thanked the FBI and the British National Commission for Combating Crime for assisting it in its investigation. That’s even after Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah flew to Qatar to discuss the crisis with officials.

Sheikh Sabah also has traveled to Saudi Arabia in his efforts.