Qatar FM rejects intervention in foreign policy

A top United Arab Emirates official on Wednesday told AFP that the unprecedented measures against Qatar aim to pressure Doha into making drastic policy changes.

In addition to the cut off of diplomatic ties, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrein and the UAE have suspended transport connection with Qatar and imposed an embargo on food supplies.

A joint statement from the four countries said they sanctioned the groups and individuals because of “the continuous and ongoing violations of the authorities in Doha of Qatar’s commitments and obligations”.

In Germany, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir also said he wants to see a response from the Arab countries’ demands “soon”.

Qatar reportedly pumps about 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day through a 364-kilometer (226-mile) undersea pipeline to the UAE and Oman.

He added: “Doha now is completely isolated”.

Expatriates residing in Qatar and in possession of a Qatari residence visa will also not be eligible for visa on arrival in the UAE, Etihad spokesman said in an email. “Doha now needs to take serious steps very rapidly to placate not only their neighbors but also their allies around the world”.

Gargash said the four Arab states seek a “political commitment to change course” by Qatar, including ending its support for the Brotherhood and Hamas.

Qatar hosts the Al-Udeid military base, the largest U.S. airbase in the Middle East.

“We don’t know, all these measures, why they are being taken”, he said. There are crises in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, and we find it rather odd that the GCC has made a decision to attack Qatar at this particular time.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar was willing to discuss with its neighbours “anything related to the collective security of Gulf countries”.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s justice ministry warned social media users on Wednesday that any expressions of “sympathy” for Qatar could result in between three to 15 years in prison, as well as hefty fines.

Iran has offered to allow Qatar use its southern ports to carry on its vital import activities after the emirate’s Arab neighbors united to isolate it. Later, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the website was hacked and the remarks were falsely attributed to the nation’s leader.

Nevertheless, Russian officials rejected allegations on Wednesday that Russian hackers had breached Qatar’s state news agency and planted a fake news story that led to a split between Qatar and the other Arab nations.

“That hack showed the UAE’s real concerns and that what we really say in our private emails is what we say publicly”, Gargash said.