Qatar FM speeks with US Secretary of State

But a key architect of the blockade on Qatar told CNN’s John Defterios that Gulf countries are “fed up with this sort of duplicity” from Qatar.

The false report further enflamed tensions between Qatar and other Gulf states (including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed into law a bill approved by parliament on Wednesday for sending more troops to the Turkish military base in Qatar.

“It is a blockade!“. A declaration of war. “Senegal has chose to recall for consultations its ambassador in Qatar”, the foreign ministry said in a statement. “These developments, coming at a time when we need solidarity and cooperation more than ever, are no good for any country in the region”.

Several other countries later followed suit.

In a speech following a fast-breaking iftar dinner for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan said Turkey will do everything to resolve the crisis.

As Qatar’s Cabinet rightly observed, the statements issued by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain on severing diplomatic and consular ties, as well as closing their borders and shutting airspace access, have come as a surprise.

It said that Trump, in a later call with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, called for unity among Gulf Arabs “but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”. Qatar denies the allegations. “Open channels of communication means venues for conflict resolution”, he said. “They will not have a positive impact on the region but a negative one”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a joint news conference with his German counterpart during a visit to Germany.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, made the bullish statements in a series of interviews with several global news wires this week.

Kuwait’s Amir travelled to Qatar to help mediate an end to the crisis.

In the meantime, Qatar’s neighbours kept up a drumbeat of criticism and warnings.

“It is more about preventing things from getting worse”, said one diplomat in Kuwait, whose leader was in both the UAE and Qatar on Wednesday for consultations.

“Qatar needs to decide: Do you want to be in the pocket of Turkey, Iran and Islamic extremists?”

Qatar long has denied funding extremists, and its foreign minister has struck a defiant tone in interviews, even after anxious residents emptied grocery stores in its capital of Doha.

He said Qatar, as an independent nation, also had the right to support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, despite the fact that its neighbors outlawed the Sunni Islamist organization.

The interviews all took place in the UAE, which yesterday announced draconian punishments of up to 15 years in jail against people who publish expressions of sympathy with Qatar.

“Qatar has to redress its path and has to go back to all previous commitments, it has to stop media campaigns and has to distance itself from our number one enemy Iran“.

Hackers are are also targeting Al Jazeera’s websites and other digital platforms, the Qatar-based media company said on Thursday.

“The Saudis know full well that they are dealing with Turkey, an important regional power that they can not bring to heel – their heel in this case”, he added.

Sudan says it will not take sides in the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf amid calls from Sudanese lawmakers to back Qatar, its oil-rich ally, against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

In other interviews, Gargash warned Qatar that further economic sanctions could be used against it, in the form of embargoes.