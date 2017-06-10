Qatar FM to AP: No one has ‘right to blockade my country’

“We can say with confidence that we are able to meet 100% of the food demand in Qatar“, he said.

Riyadh and its allies accuse Qatar of supporting extremist groups and of serving the interests of regional arch-rival Iran, claims Doha has strongly rejected.

The West African nations of Senegal and Mauritania have joined have severed their diplomatic relations with Qatar in expression of solidarity with the four Gulf countries that cut ties.

Yemen and the Maldives also cut ties with Qatar.

Anxious residents have responded to the crisis by emptying grocery stores in the Qatari capital, Doha, as Saudi Arabia has blocked trucks carrying food from entering the country across its only land border.

The ongoing diplomatic crisis in Qatar will cause “irreparable reputational damage” to the Gulf as a location for university branch campuses, according to an expert on the region. Officials in the UAE have warned there was “nothing to negotiate”.

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday upped the ante against Qatar by shutting its airspace, not just to Qatari flights but all air traffic to and from the capital Doha amid the worst diplomatic crisis to hit Gulf Arab states in decades.

Assistant President Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid said that the meeting confirmed Sudan’s support to the efforts by the Kuwaiti Emir to reach a peaceful settlement, expressing his hope that the current crisis would end soon.

US President Donald Trump, who had initially backed the measures against Qatar in a tweet, called Sheik Tamim on Wednesday with an offer “to help the parties resolve their differences”.

Emirati officials said they perceived Trump’s tweets as a sign Qatar shouldn’t count on America taking its side despite the United States having some 10,000 troops based in the country’s al-Udeid Air Base. But other officials in his administration sought to downplay that message and emphasize the need for regional cooperation.

“We’d like to see them all work it out”, one senior White House official told the Free Beacon, describing the situation from the USA end as being in wait-and-see mode.

Bans on Doha’s fleet using regional ports and anchorages are threatening to halt some of its exports and disrupt those of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“If anyone thinks they are going to impose anything on my internal affairs or my internal issues, this is not going to happen”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Jonathan Schanzer, vice president of research for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, or FDD, told the Free Beacon that tensions over Qatar’s support for terrorism have been brewing for some time.

For long, Qatar has followed an ambitious foreign policy and different priorities compared to its neighbors.

The rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said the rift between a number of GCC countries and Qatar that erupted this week could be damaging to Qatar if other GCC countries pull money from Qatari banks, forcing it to borrow money at higher costs.

A CNN report quoted unidentified USA officials briefed on the investigation as saying that Russian hackers were suspected.

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, June 8, 2017.