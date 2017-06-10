Qatar investigation finds state news agency hacked

The approach has risks because it’s a bet that Qatar will ease off its funding of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and other groups rather than writing off the U.S.as a reliable ally, said Ayham Kamel, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group. Sisi has been angered by Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt says is a terrorist organisation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Gulf countries still saw Qatar as a “brother state“.

In a day of mixed messages and chaotic diplomacy, Tillerson emphasized the economic, humanitarian and military damage he said the blockade was inflicting. Families are being forcibly separated, and children pulled out of school.

“We believe these are unintended consequences, especially during this Holy Month of Ramadan, but they can be addressed immediately”, he said. Most of its population is comprised of foreign workers who helped build the tiny finger off the Arabian Peninsula into a natural gas exporting powerhouse, crowned with skyscrapers.

The U.S. also has a huge base in Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command headquarters and the Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The Pentagon said the blockade was hindering United States ability to plan for long-term operations in the region.

Tillerson told reporters at the State Department that the crisis, which has cut transportation links and trade, had begun to hurt ordinary people in Qatar, impaired business dealings and harmed the USA battle against the Daesh (so-called IS) militant group. The Defense Department, after Tillerson’s statement, quickly thumbed through the hymnal, and revised its earlier position.

“We’re still operating without impact“, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters.

The gas-rich emirate still hosts the USA airbase of Al-Udeid, which is home to some 10,000 US troops and is a crucial hub in the fight against Islamic State group extremists in Syria and Iraq. “Qatar remains critical for coalition air operations in the fight against ISIS and around the region”.

Qatar on Friday dismissed a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies as “baseless” which linked individuals and organisations in Doha to support for Islamist militant groups.

It was the fourth call Trump has had with a regional leader since Gulf allies severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is courting Iran.

The call also comes amid reports that Russian hackers were suspected of interfering with a news site in Qatar and may have put out fake information that helped spark the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, CBS News has learned. Moreover, it is in talks with Turkey and Iran to secure food supplies that were mainly imported from Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the humanitarian and military effects, Tillerson said the blockade is affecting USA and worldwide companies’ abilities to operate in the region.

S&P Global Ratings further said that Doha should have to tap its central bank reserves and sovereign wealth funds to balance a major funds outflow, and considers worldwide financing of the country to be at elevated risk.

Tillerson said the US was asking Qatar to “be responsive to the concerns of its neighbors”.