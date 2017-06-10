Qatar leadership ‘may change’ amid diplomatic crisis

Qatar long has denied funding extremists, and its foreign minister has struck a defiant tone in interviews, even after anxious residents emptied grocery stores in its capital of Doha. He said the crisis with Qatar goes back years, adding that the small Gulf nation had not lived up to commitments it made earlier to end support for such organizations and halt “interference” in affairs of countries in the region.

Al-Jazeera, one of the largest news organisations in the world, has always been a source of conflict between Qatar and its neighbours, who accuse the broadcaster of bias and fomenting trouble in the region.

Anxious residents have responded to the crisis by emptying grocery stores in the capital of Doha, and Saudi Arabia has blocked trucks carrying food from entering the country across its only land border.

Qatar has yet to receive any list of demands from the Arab countries that have cut ties, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which on Monday severed diplomatic relations with Doha, on Friday designated dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar as terrorists.

“We are not a superpower here, we are not believing in solving things with confrontation”, he said. And on Wednesday, the African nation of Mauritania joined them.

The legislation, which also foresees cooperation in military training, was rapidly passed in parliament on Wednesday, a day after Erdogan openly sided with Qatar and criticized other Gulf countries’ moves to isolate it. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement the two held talks on how “restore the normal relations” of the Gulf as the 2022 FIFA World Cup host and global air travel hub now finds itself isolated by land, sea and air. Qatar just finished one of the stadiums for the tournament, though others have yet to be built.

“In another circular, the Central Bank advised banks and other financial institutions operating in the UAE to apply immediately enhanced customer due diligence for any accounts they hold belonging to six Qatari banks: Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Barwa Bank, Masraf al-Rayan, Qatar National Bank and Doha Bank”, WAM said.

The Gulf states and Egypt banned all flights to and from Qatar and ordered Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days.

He said Qatar needed to shut down or limit its Al-Jazeera news network, as well as stop funding extremist groups and others.

Al Qassemi, who previously wrote a column describing steps Qatar would need to take, said that the crisis will only escalate if Doha doesn’t back down.

UAE General Prosecutor Hamad Saif Al-Shamsi has warned its citizens that expressing any sympathy with Qatar on social media would be considered as punishable offence by the law. They informed the media after their meeting with Indian ambassador to Qatar P. Kumaran.

“We will not hesitate to protect our interests and the road is open to any options to protect ourselves from Qatar”.

“The Qataris should not count on that base as being a guarantee of sort of American protection when it comes to conflict with Saudi Arabia”, Al Qassemi said.