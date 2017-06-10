Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism blacklist by four Arab states

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari capital Doha has regularly been used by teams from nations incapable of playing games on home soil due to adverse security situations or as a result of diplomatic rows with other countries in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has suggested Tillerson, who as Exxon Mobil’s CEO had business with Qatar, as a possible mediator for the dispute.

“No one will break us”, said Qatari Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“We have been isolated because we are successful and progressive”.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday, the foreign minister said that the country would not bow to the pressure being applied by Saudi, the UAE and their allies to change its independent foreign policy – a move Qatar considers a violation of its sovereignty.

Turkey has also promised to send food and water supplies to Qatar, if needed.

The sanctions list further tightens the screws on Qatar, home to a major USA military base and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and shows the crisis only escalating despite Kuwaiti efforts to mediate an end to the rift.

“We’re not anxious about a food shortage, we’re fine. We can live forever like this, we are well prepared”, Sheikh Mohammed said. In fact several of the entities and individuals identified are explicitly affiliated to the Government of Qatar, the report said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the other hand, has approved sending troops to an existing Turkish base in Qatar as a sign of support.

Its release was just the latest escalation in the bloc’s efforts to isolate Qatar, as allegations that it interferes in the affairs of its neighbours by supporting and financing Islamist groups continue to be levied against it.

The coalition have said Qatari carriers can’t fly over their territories.

The White House said Trump was continuing to talk with all partners.

Qatar said on Thursday the action against it was endangering stability in Gulf but it was not prepared to compromise to settle the dispute.

“The feeling here is that it is going to take a while to fix”.

On Tuesday, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain also ordered all Qatar Airways offices located in their territory to close.

The Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Authority also reimposed a ban on oil tankers linked to Qatar calling at ports in the UAE, reversing a decision to ease restrictions and potentially creating a logjam of crude cargoes.