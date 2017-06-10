Qatar rejects ‘baseless’ terrorism designations by four Arab states

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the country’s foreign minister, called the moves by Arab neighbours and others “clear violations of worldwide law and global humanitarian law. We are a platform for peace”, he told reporters in Doha in a defiant tone. They have imposed what Qatar said was a blockade of shipping and air traffic and closed Qatar’s only land border, causing panic buying at supermarkets and provoking confusion and anxiety across the population.

The approach has risks because it’s a bet that Qatar will ease off its funding of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and other groups rather than writing off the U.S.as a reliable ally, said Ayham Kamel, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group. Families are being forcibly separated, and children pulled out of school. Are we living really in the 21st century?

On Monday, the tiny, oil- and gas-rich state was cut off and isolated by some of the Arab world’s most powerful countries.

Qatar, which has developed an assertive foreign policy over the past decade, denied that it supports militants and said it was helping to reduce the threat of terrorism by backing groups that fight poverty and seek political reform.

“The blockage is hindering US military action in the region, and the campaign against ISIS”, Tillerson said, using an acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

While the football club’s sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways ends June 30 – with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten occupying the coveted spot during the 2017-18 season – the increasing tensions in the Gulf region have inflicted substantial collateral damage.

But a Qatari official said on Thursday the emir would not be accepting the invitation.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed told the AP that Sheikh Tamim “is not going to leave the country while the country is in blockade”, in effect turning down the offer of mediation.

The White House said Trump was continuing to talk with all partners.

Before this week’s developments there had also been 14 op-eds in the American press on the danger to regional stability that Qatar represents.

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was met planeside by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, when he arrived on Wednesday night. “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!” he tweeted.

Turkey will send warplanes and warships to Qatar after an initial deployment of troops, the mass-circulation Hurriyet newspaper said on its website. Like that of Berlin. “We need to put everything in check”.

Authorities tried to calm nerves on Wednesday, releasing a video showing a shop with shelves brimming with food and reassuring Qataris – the wealthiest people in the world per capita – that their quality of life would not be hit.

The International Monetary Fund said it was too early to assess the economic impact. But in a sign of the damage, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Qatar’s debt on Wednesday as its riyal currency fell to an 11-year low.

The Gulf spat is likely to further fuel inter-rebel conflicts in Syria, where rivalries between Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been showcased since the earliest days of the crisis.

Qatar has dismissed as “baseless” a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies which linked individuals and organisations in Doha to support for Islamist militant groups.

“It could force Qatar to abandon its foreign policy objectives – or it could convince Qatar that it’s surrounded by bullies and the US won’t protect it and a closer alliance with Turkey and Iran could guarantee its long-term viability”, Kamel said.

Therefore, Trump said, he took the “hard but necessary action” of calling out Qatar. In severing diplomatic ties with its Gulf neighbor on Monday, Riyadh accused Doha of supporting groups including some backed by Iran. Turkey has also been vocal that it does not approve sanctions that affect the daily lives of people, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. This is partly due to the significance of the al-Udeid air base, from which almost all coalition airstrikes against Islamic State are being conducted.

“We are an independent country with sovereignty and we refuse any custody over Qatar”, he said, speaking at the ministry of foreign affairs.