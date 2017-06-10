Qatar’s foreign minister plans to visit Moscow on June 10

Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with the small Gulf Arab state on Monday, accusing it of supporting militants and their arch-adversary Iran – charges Qatar calls baseless.

Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region’s biggest diplomatic crisis in years.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Al Jazeera network said it was suffering a cyber-attack.

But Qatar is an important United States ally and hosts USA military forces operating in the Gulf region-including U.S. and coalition aircraft involved in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, operating from Al Udeid Air Base.

Al Qassemi, who previously wrote a column describing steps Qatar would need to take, said that the crisis will only escalate if Doha doesn’t back down.

Qatari officials declined to comment on Gargash’s comments. United Arab Emirates officials shut down the airline’s offices in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation authority announced Tuesday it would cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways, close all its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours and withdraw licenses of all Qatar Airways employees, according to a statement from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) published by state-run media.

Turkey has brought forward a troop deployment to Qatar and pledged to provide food and water supplies to its Arab ally, which hosts a Turkish military base.

“Qatar is one of main state supporters of extremism in the region and terrorist organisations”.

Gargash pointed out the tens of millions of dollars paid to Shiite militias and others to free dozens of Qatari ruling family members and others in Iraq after 16 months in captivity.

He said Qatar, as an independent nation, also had the right to support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, despite the fact that its neighbors outlawed the Sunni Islamist organization. Gaza’s Islamic Hamas rulers, a major recipient of Qatari aid, have called Saudi Arabia’s call for Qatar to cut ties with the Palestinian militant group “regrettable” and said it contradicts traditional Arab support for the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister flew to Oman for talks but officials did not elaborate.

Al Thani became emir through a palace coup in 1995 and expanded his nation’s presence on the worldwide scene through negotiating hostage releases, briefly engaging in diplomatic ties to Israel, hosting a Taliban office and creating Al-Jazeera.

Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of natural liquefied gas.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted Tuesday about Qatar funding extremists, called Sheikh Tamim on Wednesday and offered to host leaders at the White House to resolve the crisis.

The Gulf countries have ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats. Russia denied Wednesday that it hacked the agency after a CNN report quoted anonymous US officials saying they suspected Russian hackers. FBI agents are assisting Qatar in its investigation, said Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s ambassador to the U.S.

Global agencies’ decision to reduce Qatar’s credit rating is considered a factor that threatens Doha’s ability to complete the projects for World Cup 2022 with the same ambitions as before, because the cost of borrowing for the government of Qatar and for major Qatari companies will be much higher than the past; as a result of Doha’s low credit rating and the amounting of the value of the public debt to 150 percent of the GDP. The report was widely picked up by regional media outlets, which continued circulating it after Qatar’s denial. “This is really at the crux of the issue”, the UAE’s minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said from Dubai.

