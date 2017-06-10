Qatar says Saudi-led move to bar citizens breach of rights

Qatar’s government said the 23 May news report attributed false remarks to the emirate’s ruler that appeared friendly to Iran and Israel, and questioned whether the USA president, Donald Trump, would last in office, according to CNN.

“Achieving regional security and stability, and meeting Arab countries on policies that end the crises of our Arab region….as well as building a secure and enlightened future for our peoples are priorities that the Kingdom will continue to exert its utmost efforts to achieve”, said government spokesman Mohamed Moumani in a statement.

Trump aides also stressed the need for Qatar and “all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology”.

Support for Qatar came from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who criticized the sanctions and vowed to maintain and develop ties with Doha.

A source close to the Malaysian government said that the recent efforts to strengthen ties with Qatar, including a visit by the foreign minister last month, will probably now be put on the backburner. It has increasingly been sending flights over Iran and Turkey to avoid Saudi and Egyptian airspace.

“If the actions become protracted then it’s probable that customers outside the region will seek increasingly to book on competitor airlines to avoid the longer routings and disruptions which Qatar is now subjected to as a result of overflight bans”, Strickland said.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, said the measures taken against the country were “surprising”, according to the statement, which also cited the minister’s interview with the BBC on Tuesday.

West African nation Mauritania joined them on Tuesday and Jordan said it would downgrade diplomatic relations with Qatar on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to back “all initiatives to encourage calm”.

Qatar faced a similar crisis in 2014 that saw multiple Arab nations pull their ambassadors from the country.

Some 10,000 military personnel are stationed at the Al-Udeid airbase.

A visa check tool on the Emirates website provided by the International Air Transport Association said a Qatari passport holder would be refused transit in Dubai. Qatar and Iran together manage the world’s largest gas field called South Pars, hence a friendship could also affect the US’ relations in the Gulf. While Doha has sometimes been accused of tacitly supporting extremist groups in the Middle East, similar charges have been made against Saudi Arabia, making this a politically charged move. “I think the Americans would choose to side with Saudi Arabia over any other country in the region”.

Media reports that Russian hackers influenced the global shunning of Qatar are based on “zero” evidence, the Kremlin claimed.

If accurate, the allegations would indicate Russian efforts to undermine United States foreign policy, building on USA intelligence concerns that Russian hackers attempted to influence last year’s presidential election, won by Trump.

The UAE, along with several other powerful Arab states, severed diplomatic ties with the fellow Gulf state over its alleged support of radical Islamist groups and Iran.