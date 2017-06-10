Qatar slams Saudi, allies terrorism list as ‘baseless’

Qatar dismissed allegations of support for militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a “terror finance watch list“.

But what they produced was more mixed signals as President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson contradicted each other in separate statements about the tiny Emirate, which happens to host the largest USA air base in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier this week and cut off air, sea and land travel to the peninsular nation.

“And in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior”, Trump said Friday.

As tensions flare between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and their allies, reports of hacking are emerging across the Gulf.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Thursday that no one had the right to intervene in the country’s foreign policy.

Qatari officials declined to immediately comment on Gargash’s comments.

Late Tuesday night, the Jordanian government announced it was reducing its level of diplomatic representation in Qatar and cancelling the local registration for Al-Jazeera TV.

His supporters believe the Qatar spat vindicates their anti-Islamist stance, as Haftar has gained ground and the United Nations -backed Tripoli government that he has rejected has been floundering. Several other countries followed suit.

“The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding – they have to end that funding – and its extremist ideology in terms of funding”, Trump said.

President Donald Trump called on Qatar to stop funding terrorism, claiming credit for and endorsing the decision of Gulf nations to ostracize their neighbor, even as US Cabinet officials said their blockade is hurting the campaign against ISIS.

In a sharp contrast to Trump’s tone and messaging, Tillerson called on Gulf nations to de-escalate the crisis with Qatar, citing humanitarian, economic and military costs. He added that it hurts USA business activities and the US effort to fight the terror group ISIS.

Doha is a major global travel hub, but flagship carrier Qatar Airways now flies increasingly over Iran and Turkey after being blocked elsewhere in the Middle East.

Despite Tillerson’s call for there to be “no further escalation”, Trump’s sharp comments were likely to further embolden Saudi Arabia and the others in their bid to isolate Qatar.

The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the attacks would add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the USA and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Cairo and their allies accuse Qatar, the world’s richest country per capita, of supporting militant Islamist movements across the region.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, whose AK Party has its roots in Islamist politics and who has voiced support for the Brotherhood, signalled his firm backing for Qatar by swiftly signing a law to send troops to a Turkish base there.

The ambassador left open the prospect of compromise, saying “We are courageous enough to acknowledge if things need to be amended”.

A source at pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera, which is backed by Doha, said on Thursday the network was combating a large-scale cyber attack but remained operational.

Most recently, he pointed out, “the Qatari government has failed to comply with the Arab Islamic-American Summit Communique that was released on May 21, 2017, which also designated Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism in the region”.