Qatar vows ‘no surrender’ in row with Arab states

Saudi Arabia is among countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain that have blocked transport routes with Qatar, accusing the country of destabilizing the region by supporting proxies of Shiite Muslim Iran and the Sunni militants of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. This [UAE approach] will jolt the system in Qatar, will bring numerous cooler heads, the wiser heads to prevail, they will bring this advice to the Amir of Qatar, to the government of Qatar and advice that here is a U-turn, a change course.

Arab countries have put 12 organizations and 59 people they say are associated with energy rich Qatar on a terror sanctions list.

Media watchdog slams closure of Al Jazeera in Saudi: Reporters without Borders yesterday condemned Saudi Arabia’s decision to close the Riyadh office of Qatar’s Al Jazeera network after the kingdom and other Arab states severed ties with the emirate.

“This is not about regime change – this is about change of policy, change of approach”, state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said. Coordinated statements announcing a complete diplomatic break as well as shutting down of air, sea and land links with the small peninsular country of Qatar instigated a regional crisis unprecedented in Gulf politics in recent years.

With supply chains disrupted and concern mounting about economic turbulence, banks and firms in Gulf Arab states were trying to keep business links to Qatar open and avoid a costly firesale of assets. “Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than numerous signatories of the joint statement – a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors”.

Nabeel Rajab, one of the country’s most high-profile activists, is now on trial for a series of tweets criticising a Saudi-led Arab military campaign in Yemen.

Tillerson noted that Qatar “has a history” of supporting groups that have spanned the range “from activism to violence” and that the emir of the country “must do more, and must do it more quickly” to crack down on terrorism.

Trump’s tweets marked a dramatic turn - one his Secretary of State seemingly sought to reverse on Friday.

Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of natural liquefied gas.

Turkey will send warplanes and warships to Qatar after an initial deployment of troops to a Turkish base there, the mass-circulation Hurriyet newspaper said on its website.

However, top USA officials, including Tillerson, had earlier said they did not anticipate the Saudi-led effort would impact anti-Daesh operations.

MEA has also asked Indian expatriates in the region to contact the Indian Embassy or Consulate concerned should they require assistance or advise consequent to the developing situation.

Mauritania followed suit the following day, while Jordan downgraded its diplomatic relations with Doha.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the broadcaster that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the hack and the planting of fake news. By standing with Qatar it is standing against the other countries.