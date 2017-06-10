Qataris banned from flying via UAE as Gulf curbs mount

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy toward it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring entry to Qataris.

Several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, cut ties with Qatar on Monday over what they say is its support for terrorism, an accusation the Gulf state vehemently denies.

A top Emirati diplomat said Wednesday “there’s nothing to negotiate” with Qatar over a growing diplomatic dispute about the energy-rich nation’s alleged funding of terror groups, signalling Arab countries trying to isolate it won’t back down.

Al Qassemi also warned Qatar should not rely on hosting some 10,000 American troops at its al-Udeid Air Base as protection against the Arab nations lined up against it. U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of tweets Tuesday calling into question his commitment to the peninsular nation after earlier telling Qatar’s ruling emir that “we’ve been friends now for a long time”.

In a later official statement, Trump urged the Gulf to be “united for peace and security in the region”.

But the Pentagon has also thanked Qatar for hosting the largest USA airbase in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, when the Saudi foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir, was asked if the kingdom and its allies would take “military measures” if Qatar doesn’t relent, he replied: “I hope not”. They accused it of supporting terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.

“As a result, this is an action that we have to take because Qatar is a partner with us in the GCC, and we need to work together”, the minister, Anwar Gargash, said. Qatar just finished one of the stadiums for the tournament, though others have yet to be built.

“The nation of Qatar unfortunately has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level”, Trump told reporters at the White House.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE insist that Qatar break all links with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Iran before diplomatic and economic relations can be restored, The Guardian reported.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani gives a press conference in Doha, on June 8, 2017.

“We have great confidence in the president’s ability to calm this crisis and to resolve it”, Al Thani said in an interview.

The Pentagon, mindful of the US military base in Qatar, renewed its praise for Doha after Trump’s intervention – showing again how USA officials are walking a tightrope as Trump’s tweets raise questions about existing policy and the scripted talking points used to explain it.

“Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the Arab states’ move, saying isolating Qatar and imposing sanctions will not resolve any problems and adding that Ankara will do everything in its power to help end the crisis”, Al Jazeera reported.

He said no proof of any wrongdoing “has been presented to Qatar yet”.

U.S. officials said the goal of the Russians appeared to be creation of a rift among the U.S. and its allies.

He said supplies would be brought in through Qatar Airways cargo flights.

Al-Udeid, located in the Qatari desert, is home to some 10,000 USA troops and is a crucial hub in the fight against Islamic State group extremists in Syria and Iraq.