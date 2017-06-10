Radeon Pro 500 Series for iMac: Powerful Performance for Breathtaking 5K Computing

If you were disappointed that Apple didn’t debut its new MacBook Pro design with the latest Intel processors, the 2017 models are just the thing you’ve been waiting for.

The 21.5-inch iMac will be priced at $1,099, the iMac Retina 4K 21.5-inch will go for $1,499 and the iMac Retina 5K 27 inch will start at $1,799.

The iMac Pro features a 5K display and, thanks to the added muscle under the hood, can support two additional 5K displays, something Apple says it has never offered before.

APPLE fans will be treated to a range of new iMacs that are even cheaper than before.

Here, Apple has used the new Kaby Lake processors (higher frequency and HEVC decoding), which is the latest next-gen CPU from the Intel’s.

The 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be priced at $1,299.

“15” MacBook starts with base Price of $2,400, which has fastest graphic options. For graphics, the most of the new iMac models come with AMD’s Radeon Pro 500-series graphics (except for the entry level 21.5 inch models that get Intel Iris graphics) with support for up to 8GB of vRAM.

The MacBook Pro refresh is certainly more boring, as besides processor and RAM, most everything else remains the same. The iMac Pro takes Apple’s 5K iMac chassis and crams it full of workstation-class hardware.

“With the revolutionary Touch Bar with Touch ID, gorgeous 500-nit Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 and incredible performance in a portable design, MacBook Pro is the best pro notebook Apple has ever made”, the tech giant said.

The iMac Pro comes in Space Gray coloring with accompanying Space Gray accessories, and while some had hoped those accessories would be sold separately, Apple has since informed us that won’t be the case…

More details on the iMac Pro are available from the official product page, while a full list of the company’s WWDC announcements can be found in the Apple newsroom.

One minor yet significant update is also the signature Apple keyboard which now comes with a number pad (!) for the Excel junkies. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance. The iMac Pro features four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 10 GB Ethernet port, alongside the usual four USB 3.0 ports and SD card reader.