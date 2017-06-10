Rahul Gandhi expert in gaining political mileage: Farmers leader

Replying to a question on whether celebration of three years in office could have been avoided when farmers are on strike, Singh said that there is no celebration but rather is conveying the work done in the last three years by the government. The incident is reminiscent of the 2011 Bhatta Parsaul agitation in Uttar Pradesh when Rahul Gandhi sneaked into the village riding pillion on the motorcycle of a local municipality member.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and other senior MP based party leaders were arrested and placed under preventive custody on Thursday, 50 km from the protest hit Pipliamandi area of Mandsaur district, the epicentre of farmers’ protest where the Congress leaders were heading towards.

BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi told ANI, “It seems Rahul Gandhi has forgotten the Congress’ rule when there was urea scarcity and farmers used to fight over it”.

An Indian minister has confirmed that police firing killed five protesting farmers in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

But opposition parties say the government needs do more to calm the protesting farmers. Rahulji had gone to Madhya Pradesh to console the farmers. In order to take control of the situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team made a decision to come up with advertisements in local dailies detailing how and why the government was with the farmers. “The Congress is using this agitation of the farmers for themselves to provoke violence from within and giving their party a violent colour”.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain have been suspended following the farmers’ protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for those who have been injured.

That is the reason, Singh said why he was appealing to farmers to stand by their chief ministers.