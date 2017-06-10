Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier on DL with broken hip after slide

Kiermaier missed 48 games last season with a broken left hand.

Tampa Bay recalled outfielder Mallex Smith from Triple-A Durham to replace Kiermaier.

After the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox that saw star Kevin Kiermaier exit the game early with an injury Thursday night, Manager Kevin Cash told reporters the player was “going to be out a while”.

The 2016 Gold Glove victor left the Rays’ game Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox after jamming the hip while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning. I expect a full recovery. Tampa Bay went 14-34 while Kiermaier was out.

If contract extensions and a team’s investment should call for more relaxed play, Kiermaier appeared far from comfortable in center before landing on the disabled list. Fowler has struggled for much of the season, hitting.222, but so have the rest of the Cardinals.

Smith is 6-for-23 in nine games with the Rays this season. Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove victor, has seven home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases after signing his six-year, $53.3 million contract extension in March.

The Rays have acquired infielder Taylor Featherston from the Phillies for cash, per a team announcement.

Peralta has been relegated to backup duty with shortstop Aledmys Diaz and third baseman Jedd Gyorko firmly in control of their starting positions on the left side of the infield. Second baseman Daniel Robertson also worked out at first base Friday.

St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak announces player moves and the reassignment of coaches during a press conference at Busch Stadium on Friday, June, 9, 2017.