Kiermaier – batting.258/.329/.408 with seven homers and 20 RBIs, typically in the No. 2 spot in the order – suffered the injury Thursday night while sliding into first base to avoid a collision with the White Sox’s Jose Abreu. “I’m just trying to keep the inning alive”. Tampa Bay also formally announced Kevin Kiermaier’s placement on the DL for a hip fracture and recalled Mallex Smith from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

He’s struggled this season defensively, committing six errors in 62 games.

Kiermaier is known for his unbelievable, often diving or leaping, catches in center field, and he is obviously ready to sacrifice his body for the Rays to get the win.

Kiermaier signed a six-year, $53 million contract extension in the offseason.

During his stint with the first-place IronPigs this season Featherston hit.270 with three home runs playing left, first, second, and third. He’s also a flawless 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times provided the latest update on the outfielder’s status Friday. Kiermaier is generally regarded as the premier defensive center fielder in baseball.

Philadelphia will receive cash considerations in return according to multiple reports.

Smith is 6-for-23 in nine games with the Rays this season.

Tampa Bay started play Friday at 31-31.