Real Madrid crowned kings of Europe

Madrid became the first team to win back-to-back trophies in the tournament’s modern format with a commanding 4-1 win in Cardiff on Saturday. Casemiro and Marco Asensio also struck against 10-man Juve who despite Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equaliser were nullified in the second half and had substitute Juan Cuadrado sent off late on.

“It’s been a great season, congratulations to all the players and this great club”.

But the Wales global, 27, said he was committed to the LaLiga giants, having previous year signed a contract until 2022. We brought home two titles, doing something truly unique. “We are winning trophies and I am happy”.

Zinedine Zidane was in no mood to play down a “historic day” for Real Madrid after they beat Juventus 4-1 to retain their Champions League crown.

“We’ve made history and, there you go, we’re the best team in the world – it’s fantastic. It has been a spectacular year thanks to you and in the end we won the double”.

It is the fifth major trophy Zidane has won as coach in just 17 months at the club, following triumphs in LaLiga, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season and in Europe past year.

Bale was injured again in the El Clasico against Barcelona on April 23, effectively ending his hopes of starting in Cardiff, and he later admitted he may have rushed his return following his ankle operation. The former Tottenham Hotspur winger has been out-of-favour this term and Zidane has refused the opportunity to give his full backing to Bale. “It just needs to be given recovery time”.

“I’m not going to say that I’ll be here for the rest of my life, that’s doesn’t exist”, Zidane said.

From there the squad headed to the club’s Santiago Bernabeu where a capacity 81,000 fans are expected for further celebrations, including a lights show and firework display.

Now a four-time Champions League victor, Ronaldo finished as the competition’s top scorer for the fifth season running, substantially enhancing his chances of matching fierce rival Lionel Messi’s tally of five Ballon d’Or crowns.