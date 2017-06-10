Real rejects United’s Morata bid, say reports

Manchester United are itching to spend some money this summer.

United are on the search for another striker after releasing Zlatan Ibrahimović today.

United have the option of exercising a 12-month extension to Ibrahimovic’s one-year deal, which is up at the end of the month.

It was originally believed that Ibrahimovic would sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with the 35-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola, claiming that the former Sweden captain wanted to remain in Manchester, despite his injury.

The Spain global scored 20 goals in all competitions for Real last season, as the club clinched La Liga and the Champions League.

Morata started just 16 games in all competitions so with the World Cup finals coming up next summer, he can’t afford another campaign on the bench and his agent confirmed the striker wants to be playing more regularly.

In addition, it’s an important year for Morata, as he will be desperate to play regularly in order to secure his place in the Spain squad for the World Cup in Russian Federation next summer, and a move to United will offer him that regular playing time to prove his worth.

Although it would seem like Perez is hoping for a lot to get almost £80m for a striker who has managed just 15 league goals this season, he may not be going to mad. It is too little. “But I want to fight for my place here, I would be insane to leave Real Madrid“. Mourinho gave the player his Real debut back in 2010 and the pair enjoyed a close relationship. The player will make a clear and definitive decision in the next few days. “I would be insane if I left Real Madrid“.

The Daily Mail reports that Wayne Rooney is giving serious consideration to seeing out the rest of his contract at Manchester United.

After confirmation that last season’s top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be offered a new contract at Old Trafford, United have acted quickly to secure his replacement and have offered around €70 million for the 24-year-old Spain worldwide.