Reasons Anonymous White House Officials Say They Can’t Stand Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a major shake-up of his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists over his frustrations by what he sees as his team’s inability to contain the crisis involving alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza also said he doesn’t believe Kushner was “lone-wolfing” it at the time, but was following orders from his father-in-law or Michael Flynn, who would later be booted as Trump’s national security advisor over his ties to Russian Federation.

Reports about Jared Kushner allegedly discussing setting up a secret communication channel with Russian Federation have left Arizona Sen.

The California Democrat says it’s a serious allegation to have a key Trump campaign figure seeking secret communications with a country that intelligence experts say intervened in a USA election.

But, the story Washington Post broke on Saturday suggests that Jared Kushner is more than a witness, as he is one of the President’s confidants that took part in a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, during the transition period.

The talks between Mr Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with Moscow, which United States intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in the property tycoon’s favour. Disrupting whatever back channel he established could be risky.

The White House faces mounting questions about potential ties between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign, which are also the subject of criminal and congressional investigations. “But he’s not someone who believes he should just go and run channels, particularly at that point, particularly in the transition period”.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, spoke with a Russian banker while searching for ways to set up the secret line with Putin, a meeting now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Congress.

Staffers tell the Times they were particularly annoyed that Kushner and First Daughter Ivanka Trump took a ski holiday back in March on the same weekend that the original version of the Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill crashed and burned in the House.

“I’m not going to comment on any of that because there is no reason to, frankly”, Conway said when asked specifically about the Times report.

Mr Kushner has been widely criticised for his alleged request to the Russians to establish a backchannel.

“Do you think back-channeling is normal and acceptable?”

The Monday report was published a day after Trump slammed the “fake news media” for basing articles on sources that may not be real. “We know that there are been many news reports very recently that had the facts wrong”.

There is no indication Kushner is now a target of the FBI’s probe and there are no allegations he committed any wrongdoing. “The proper line (from Kushner was) simply (to say), ‘Happy to hear what you have to say to us, but we have one president at a time.’ I was on (the Mitt Romney) team (in 2012) and that was our plan”.