Record First Half Performance From Cavs To Open Game 4

They had needed every one of his 38 points on 16-for-29 shooting to keep it close against the Warriors in Game 3, but they could not withstand a late run spearheaded by Kevin Durant.

LeBron also managed to overtake Magic Johnson with the most NBA Finals triple-doubles at nine.

The Cavaliers stopped Golden State’s flawless postseason and maybe started another comeback.

Stephen Curry urged the Golden State Warriors to “take care of business” after moving to the brink of NBA Finals history with Wednesday’s 118-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the loss, the Cavs now face a 3-0 deficit against a team that is now a flawless 15-0 in this year’s playoffs. Certainly, no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the National Basketball Association playoffs – has any professional team done so in the post-season besides the 2004 Boston Red Sox?

The Cavaliers went on a record tear in the first half – an 86-point barrage the largest in Finals history – before closing out the match to finally get into the series at 3-1. After scoring 31 points with 11 assists and 10 rebounds, he broke and NBA Finals record with his ninth triple-double. Cleveland built an early 16-point lead and for the first extended time the series the defending champions looked and played like the superior team at both ends.

Kevin Durant scored 35 points but the Warriors could never slow down the Cavs and missed their chance for the NBA’s first flawless postseason.

The Warriors, however, return to their own territory knowing one more win will see them claim a second title in three years.

The only finals team down 3-0 to force a seventh game was the 1951 New York Knicks. The playoff record for points in a single quarter is 51, recorded by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1962 against the Detroit Pistons. ABC’s Doris Burke said the scorer’s table insisted the first tech was on Green as well. Go ahead and blame it on fatigue but James made several poor decisions, starting with deferring to Kyle Korver with 52 seconds left and the Cavs up two. Green elbowed Iman Shumpert in the first half, which was officially recorded as a technical against him on the game’s score sheet. Pachulia could have been tossed, but was only given a technical as was Shumpert.

Inside domination by Durant and the outside scoring threat of Curry have enabled both to flourish for most of the season, with unselfish teamwork and crisp passing punishing teams that focus too much on stopping one or the other. The Cavs led 115-96. However, a technical assessed to him in the first half was actually called on Warriors coach Steve Kerr, leading to the confusion.

“They were aggressive”, said Golden State’s Draymond Green.

The Warriors, meanwhile, missed four of their first six shots. The Cavs took 22 free throws in the quarter but only made 14. They were 17-of-26 from the line at halftime.

It would have been understandable if James had been dour given that his hopes to win a fourth title and second straight with Cleveland evaporated in the closing minutes of Game 3. Refs reviewed a potential flagrant on Green on Tristan Thompson during a rebound.

With his first basket of the night, James passed Michael Jordan (1,176) for third-most career NBA Finals points. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) and Mr. Logo himself, Jerry West (1,679) have scored more points in the Finals.