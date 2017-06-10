Red Sox to place Eduardo Rodriguez on the disabled list

The next time the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox meet, summer will be winding down and football season will nearly be here. “I expect to get a lot better than this”.

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today: — RIVALRY RENEWED The Red Sox visit Baltimore for a four-game series that runs through Sunday.

He put the Red Sox ahead 6-3 with another solo blast to right in the seventh inning. Though there is no specific timetable for his return, the Orioles have already mapped out his rehabilitation schedule, making sure he pitches in minor league games close to Camden Yards.

The Red Sox have won 10 of their past 14 games.

“He’s improved throughout the day”, manager John Farrell said yesterday.

After Sandoval hit a solo shot in the third inning, Schoop singled and scored on a double by Hyun Soo Kim in the fourth.

Manny Machado, who seems to be back on track after snapping a 0-for-18 skid Thursday, enters Saturday’s game with a.294 career average against Price, which saw three home runs and five RBIs in 34 at-bats. “Through these couple of dry spells, he’s kept his head on his shoulders”.

Boston’s Chris Sale also threw six inning, but struck out nine Baltimore batters in the win.

BALTIMORE (AP) – David Price returned to form against the Baltimore Orioles, and after he was done, the skilled left-hander made this perfectly clear: The best is yet to come. Xander Bogaerts is only 2-for-20 versus Tillman.

Jackie Bradley Jr. provided a 2-0 lead with a two-out, bases loaded single in the first.

“I just tried to be too quick, tried to put a flawless throw, and I messed it up”, Pena said. In his season debut, Price gave up two hits and three runs through five innings while walking two and striking out four.

When the Orioles visited Boston during the first week of May, a series of brushback pitches and harsh words in both clubhouses led the commissioner’s office to intervene with instructions to end a feud that began in April with a spikes-high slide by Baltimore’s Manny Machado into Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

“Yeah, I mean it sucks”, Benintendi said.

In his start, Rodriguez pitched 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits for the loss. Boston’s Mookie Betts got two hits and now has 499 for his career. Join the Chowder and Champions team! I would hope that (tomorrow) in NY there would be the start of some BP, but that will be dependent upon what takes place here in the next 24 hours with him. He was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Baltimore Orioles hit four home runs off Eduardo Rodriguez, and that turned out to be just enough offense to beat the Boston Red Sox. He’s eligible to come off the DL on June 10, but not before a rehabilitation assignment.

“It’s a big factor, especially in the American League with the power”, Showalter said. The game tips off at 7:00 PM EST in Oriole Park.