Relay for Life connects cancer patients and survivors

Ever since the Childers’ three-year-old son, Layne, was diagnosed with cancer they have made Relay for Life a yearly event.

“I relay for them and everyone else that has been touched by cancer”, organizer Jenn Schroeder said, prior to the event.

Cancer survivors proudly wore the color and circled the park’s track ending the journey of yearlong fundraising and proclaiming personal victory over the disease. 22News Reporter Sy Becker attended this year’s event.

“Brave the Shave shows support to all of those fighting cancer who have lost their hair”.

Mozal says, “It helps me to realize that cancer isn’t the end of a journey it’s really the beginning of a journey and life can take all types of twists and turns and cancer doesn’t have to be terrible twister turn just a little bump in the road”.

Dee Meyers of Altoona, a 40-year cancer survivor, agrees. They wore stickers on their shirts with Bisotti’s face printed on them.

“You just get to see some of the same faces and it’s sad when you get to see new faces, but it’s about supporting everybody and the ones we’ve lost due to cancer”, Sharbono said.

The 2017 adult ambassador, Connie McKnight, and 2017 youth ambassador Gabby Colegrove, both of Altoona, carried the torch and led walkers on the first lap around the track to officially commence this year’s Relay. Turner broadcast the lap on Facebook Live as she choked back tears. Donna got lucky when doctors caught her breast cancer early. “He did not have to have any treatment other than surgery”, Childers said.

Until there is a cure for cancer, Turner said, she will continue to help people out as much as possible.

“I think that all the cancer survivors here are pretty awesome for what they went through”, Reed said. “That’s why I do this – so no one is alone”.