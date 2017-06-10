Reports Released in Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest

Police said they might release a videocam of the arrest on Wednesday.

Global golf superstar, Tiger Woods, has responded to claims that he was drunk driving following his arrest on Monday morning for “driving under influence”. Woods was found asleep behind the wheel Monday and had to be woken up after he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”.

Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. on Monday and failed several roadside tests.

Details of the arrest near his Jupiter Island home on Monday surfaced as Woods blamed the incident on an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine. The motor was running and the right blinker was flashing.

There was no alcohol in the 41-year-old’s system, but his speech was slow and slurred and he did not know how far away from home he was, according to a police affidavit.

Woods also said that he was coming from playing golf in California.

The golfer has not played competitively since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms in February.

After undergoing an anterior lumbar interbody fusion in April – Woods’ fourth career operation on his back – he was expected to sit out the remainder of the year.

He said he was focusing on rehabilitation and stressed he must give himself time to heal.

Asked if he’d like to comment on Woods, Nicklaus joked, “No, not really”, but then voiced honest support and concern while acknowledging that he doesn’t know much about Woods latest episode.

Woods is set to make his first court appearance July 5, according to records released Tuesday.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions“, Woods’ statement read.

Here’s what the medication Tiger Woods says he’s taking is meant for. He also added, “I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so badly”.

Dashcam footage of the arrest is being reviewed for redaction and will likely be available for release publicly this afternoon, according to the Jupiter, Fla., police records manager.