Rinne, Murray have opposite track records

Some wondered if Sullivan would turn to Marc Andre-Fleury, who has played in 15 games this postseason, serving as the starter when Murray was injured early in the playoffs.

After two straight losses on the road, some wondered if the Pittsburgh Penguins would switch goalies to change momentum.

Game 4 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on NBC, in which the Predators defeated the Penguins 4-1 in NASHVILLE on Monday night, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 5.737 million viewers, up 34% vs. last year’s Game 4 between the Penguins and San Jose Sharks (4.291 million), and surpassing every game of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, including the Cup-clinching Game 6 on NBC.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette sensibly stuck with Rinne after the Finn’s flawed performances and was rewarded with two exceptional efforts. In Game 5, Crosby fired back and it went beyond gamesmanship after the final whistle.

Colin Wilson could be back in the Nashville Predators’ lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins. “We’re hoping that we have our best game in front of him”. “I think you’re probably going to see two teams that are ready to play hockey and fight hard for one win”. Our guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him.

The Predators would be in a good position if they can win in Pittsburgh, because Game 6 is to be played on Sunday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators are 9-1 in the playoffs.

“We know we can be a lot better”, Predators’ captain Mike Fisher said. We know it’s going to have to. “Our focus has to be on that game and getting one win”.

Rinne returns to Pittsburgh, where he was shelled in the first two games of the series and is 0-5 with a 4.85 goals-against average and.833 save percentage over his National Hockey League career.

The Penguins already seemingly had Game 5 well in hand after the first period, as they went into the locker room up 3-0 after one frame.

But the Predators had little to enjoy from this one. Evgeni Malkin scored his 10th and had an assist, while Ron Hainsey also had a goal and an assist.

“It’s disappointing, for sure”, Rinne said. “We were really jumping and playing our game, playing fast”. The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist allowed eight goals on just 36 shots during the first two games in Pittsburgh.

“The real hockey starts now”, Subban said.

“I thought I was OK in Game 3, obviously not great”. The home team has won each of the first four games of the Cup Final.

“We found a different level (in Game 4)”, Crosby said. “I came here well-prepared and we just didn’t have it tonight”. The two stars became tangled up behind the Nashville goal late in the first with Crosby on top. Perhaps more prominently, it centers on Malkin, who has 26 points in the postseason but only two in his past five games and none since Game 2 of the Final.

The Predators are 9-1 at home in the playoffs, a place they will need to be a haven once again if they want to extend their improbable Cup run back to Pittsburgh. It’s not going to happen. “They’ve had some high-quality chances, and the puck hasn’t gone in the net for the last couple of games”.