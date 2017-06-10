Rockies defeat Cubs 5-3 behind bullpen, long ball

The Rockies’ DJ LeMahieu hits a three run home run against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday in Chicago. It is a big factor in why this team is.500 right now despite all the talent through out the roster.

Some historical perspective is needed here.

Montgomery will start Friday’s game against the Rockies. The other years were 2007, 2009 and 2010. Michael Pineda (7-3) rebounded from a rough outing with seven brilliant innings, and NY took two of three from its rival in their first series at Yankee Stadium this season.

Lester lost at Wrigley Field for the first time in almost 13 months, while the Cubs dropped their second straight after winning a season-high five in a row.

Carlos Gonzalez has spent the majority of the season as the cleanup hitter, including four of the last six games for Colorado.

Chatwood’s remarkable road journey continued. He allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out four and allowed no runs after the first inning. Chatwood, 6-7 with a 4.37 ERA overall, is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA away from Coors Field.

Hendricks, who led baseball with a 2.13 ERA and a 192 ERA-plus last season, is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA and a 102 ERA-plus in 61 2/3 innings spanning 11 starts this year.

“It was uncharacteristic of Greg, really, with three walks, but the good closers know how to navigate a tough inning”, Black said.

Closer Greg Holland has been nearly ideal for the Rockies this season.

The NL West leaders only managed six hits, but one flurry in the second inning was all they needed. It was a hard play to be sure, but one Rockies fans have seen their own third baseman make so many times, it was hard not to note the juxtaposition. In a letter to the Cubs, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications also requested a new security plan for the plaza at Wrigley and to continue conversations with the city to integrate Wrigley Field’s camera system to the OEMC. “Luckily, I found it”. Charlie Blackmon blooped an RBI double to left just beyond diving shortstop Javier Baez. Then LeMahieu, the former Cub, delivered his three-run punch into Wrigley’s right-center field bleachers. Blackmon slapped a two-run homer on Friday; Arenado had a hit and an RBI.

The Chicago Cubs have seen a handful of struggles this season so far. “It’s home. I’ve had blips here and there in my career”.

At Cincinnati, Joey Votto had a two-run homer among his four hits, Adam Duvall had three hits off Mike Leake and Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep. (The other came September 18-24, 2013.) His two six-game streaks are tied for the third-longest such strings in franchise history.