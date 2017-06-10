Roland Garros – Rafael Nadal dominates Thiem to reach his 10th final

It will be Nadal’s 22nd Grand Slam final overall, breaking a tie with Novak Djokovic for second behind Roger Federer’s 28.

And Murray capped his three-point run to claim the tiebreaker when Wawrinka put a forehand return into the net on a second serve at a mere 84 miles per hour (136 kph).

The Scot’s tenacity – and inventiveness – saved him at 6-5 in the tiebreak, where Wawrinka served for the set as Murray edged ahead after an hour.

“I lost my way a little bit at that period”, Murray said. He had the momentum after winning the fourth set and also the fresher legs.

“There are a few things that I for sure would have liked to have done a bit differently”.

“I think I don’t make more history”.

The third seed then moved up a gear as Murray looked to have run out of gas, storming into a 5-0 lead.

Wawrinka proved a far more risky beast though, striking 87 winners as he twice battled back from a one-set deficit to avenge his defeat by Murray a year ago.

The third-seeded Wawrinka’s fitness proved the difference as the 32-year-old from Switzerland dominated a worn out Murray in the final set. That was his fourth loss after winning two of the first three sets.

While Wawrinka finished with 10 more winners than unforced errors, Murray replied with 36 winners and 36 unforced errors.

“Physically I didn’t feel my best at the end”, said Murray. He deflected overheads. In sum, Murray generally made Wawrinka work so hard to get any shot past him.

“And against a shoemaker, someone who hits the ball as big as him, that’s obviously not ideal”.

The two met at the same stage of the tournament past year, with Murray emerging victorious on that occasion before losing in the final to Novak Djokovic.

Having thrown the kitchen sink, the cooker, the fridge and anything else he could lay his hands on at Andy Murray, only to find himself behind, Stan Wawrinka could have been excused if he had thrown in the towel on Friday. Both had a chance to reach their second French Open final. At the same time it was windy out there, and he didn’t play on the centre court before that match.

A break for Thiem in the opening game quickly concentrated minds – although any prospect of a tussle to match the drama of the day’s first instalment did not last long as Nadal recovered with two breaks of his own to take the opening set.

Tim in the first game did break, but immediately lost his serve.

Nadal, who has won all nine finals he has played in Paris, will take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.

“It’s true that Dominic played with more mistakes than usual today, but it was windy”. “I think that Rafael did not play at his best, but well enough”.

“I’m happy with what I did on the court, the way I was fighting, even if I was down”.