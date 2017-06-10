Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump Secretary of State job

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney says that he would have taken the advice of Hillary Clinton and accepted the secretary of state position if President Donald Trump offered it to him, it was reported on Friday.

Romney made the declaration Friday at a Utah gathering of top GOP officials, donors and business leaders.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the election, served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama from 2009-2013.

The former MA governor was a candidate for the job even though he was a vocal critic of Trump during the Republican primary.

Romney was a vocal critic of Trump throughout the 2016 campaign.

Romney said he was “shocked” when then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence called him while he was golfing in Hawaii and asked if he would consider being Trump’s secretary of state.

Be Civil – It’s OK to have a difference in opinion but there’s no need to be a jerk.

“Why would I consider it?”

Romney, who now lives in Utah, has hosted summits or donor retreats in Park City since 2012, the year he ran for president. We can do things that are good for this country, and President Trump can still be a consequential president. “I think it’s one of the reasons that he’s wanted to get some of this stuff behind him, so he can focus on the agenda”, Zwick said.

Graham spoke at a resort in the mountains of Park City, where Mitt Romney hosts the annual meeting of largely Republican power players for a mix of hobnobbing, policy talks and outdoor excursions like alpine hikes with Romney, which the 70-year-old takes at a blistering pace, according to The Associated Press. “But if he doesn’t adjust the way he’s behaving, and if he doesn’t let people help him, he’s going to lose the last best chance the Republican Party has to change America and make the world safe”.

President Donald Trump declined an invitation to the gathering.