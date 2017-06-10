Ronaldo shines for Portugal, while Lloris dims French hopes

The increased tempo and action spilled over into the second half too and Griezmann came close to restoring France’s lead eight minutes after the restart when his sharp movement inside the box saw him latch on to Moussa Sissoko‘s cross, only to plant his header straight at Robin Olsen.

In today’s match of UEFA 2018 World Cup Qualification Sweden and France faces against each other at Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden.

The home side then grabbed the victor in the third and last minute of stoppage time when Lloris came out of his goal but hit a poor clearance straight to Toivonen on the halfway line.

At the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, the Dutch moved up to third place – three points behind co-leaders Sweden and France – by routing last-placed Luxembourg 5-0.

France coach Didier Deschamps refused to blame Lloris, despite his captain’s shockingly bad error on his 89th worldwide appearance – preferring instead to remind people of services rendered.

Making his national record 131st worldwide appearance – and on his 33rd birthday – attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder made it 2-0 with a right-foot blast from outside the penalty area in the 34th.

Quincy Promes headed in a fourth with 20 minutes left, with a late penalty from Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen completing the rout.

Minnows Andorra provided the major upset of the night with a 1-0 defeat of Hungary for a first World Cup qualifying win since 2004.

There could well be a lot of nerves on show when the French host the Dutch at Stade de France on August 31.

Switzerland kept themselves ahead of Portugal at the top of Group B with a 2-0 away win over the Faroe Islands.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka put the Swiss ahead in the 36th minute with a low shot and Stoke playmaker Xherdan Shakiri’s neat angled finish wrapped things up after 56 minutes.

Napoli’s Mertens scored in the first half and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nacer Chadli scored. Estonia played with 10 men for the second half after Artjom Dmitrijev was sent off for a high tackle on Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini in the 44th minute.

Belgium has 16 points from six games and holds a four-point lead over Greece, while third-place Bosnia has 11 points.

Deschamps, tipped to stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation with last Friday’s hat-trick hero Olivier Giroud at centre-forward with Atlético Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann just behind him, is typically wary of boastful proclamations, especially when a side are as strong at home as Sweden have been so far in the campaign.