Lewandowski emphasized that anyone wanting to work on the White House communications staff would need to already know Trump.

Trump is still interviewing candidates for Federal Bureau of Investigation director after firing James Comey on May 9.

The fact that Michael Dubke, the White House’s communications director, resigned cut:[from that position] earlier this month, and that his decision became public Tuesday, has only stoked such speculation.

Trump hired Kasowitz last week to lead a legal team focused on steering the President through the various investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

A lawyer who represents potential political appointees explained the trepidation to Politico: “There’s no doubt in my mind that people are being very cautious, to put it mildly”.

“They have talked to many people, including me”, Bossie said.

But it remains unclear whether the president might envision them working inside the White House or in outside roles. The position had gone unfilled after campaign aide Jason Miller – Trump’s original choice for communications director – backed out of the job in December before the president’s inauguration.

He is also purportedly under scrutiny in the FBI’s ongoing investigation of potential collusion between Russian Federation and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer drew widespread laughter from reporters when he insisted that President Donald Trump’s infamous “covfefe” tweet was not a misspelling.

President Donald Trump says Russian officials “must be laughing at the U.S”.

“While the various congressional and law enforcement investigations continue, the White House should take all possible steps to protect national security including immediately revoking Mr. Kushner’s security clearance”, the group wrote Wednesday in a letter to White House Counsel Dan McGahn, according to Politico.

White House press members asked the question that has been plaguing the internet all Wednesday: What does “covfefe” mean?

Flynn handed in his resignation in February after it was revealed he misled top White House officials about his contacts with Russian officials.

The White House is now looking at a new field of candidates, and Trump met with two possibilities – John Pistole and Chris Wray – on Tuesday.