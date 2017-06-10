Ruth Davidson seeks gay rights pledge as part of DUP deal

There is now a strong opportunity for the parties in Northern Ireland to re-engage in discussions to form an…

Amid reports that senior Tories were sounding out potential replacements for Mrs May, prominent Conservative MP Heidi Allen said the Prime Minister had six months at most left in Downing Street.

Meanwhile, as Mrs May sought to win backing for her Government, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The Chief Whip is in Belfast holding talks with the DUP on how best they can provide support to the Government”.

Ms Davidson, who became engaged to partner Jen Wilson in May 2016, later told the BBC: “I was fairly straightforward with her (Mrs May) and I told her that there were a number of things that count to me more than the party”.

“I asked for a categoric assurance that if any deal or scoping deal was done with the DUP there would be absolutely no rescission of LGBTI rights in the rest of the United Kingdom, in Great Britain, and that we would use any influence that we had to advance LGBTI rights in Northern Ireland”.

The early restoration of the executive in Northern Ireland is also a priority.

Only one cabinet minister – transport secretary Chris Grayling – publicly supported her on Friday night, saying she shouldn’t resign as she had won the Tory’s biggest vote share in a generation.

Instead of a projected landslide in her favour, May ended up throwing away the small majority that the former David Cameron-led party had won in the 2015 general election. She was reportedly forced into giving him a greater say on Brexit.

The Conservatives finished the election with 318 seats, eight short of the 326 needed for a majority, and the party is now dependent on the 10 DUP MPs to ensure legislation can be passed through a hostile House of Commons.

But even if she manages to pull off this manoeuvre, the snap election is being considered a massive own goal for May – and damaging her credibility significantly.

Sky’s Political Editor, Faisal Islam, said: This is the most extraordinary balancing act.

The DUP is the only party that would realistically help the Conservatives resist a no-confidence motion in parliament.

He tweeted: “The adviser takes the fall but Theresa May is the one responsible for her own defeat”.

So a fascinating time – Theresa May staring down the camera lens and telling the country: ‘I am still in charge’.

He said on BBC’s Question Time: ‘She is playing fast and loose, on Brexit, on Margaret Thatcher’s greatest achievement the single market and now Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s greatest achievement which is the peace in Northern Ireland.

‘How can our government be the mediator when the DUP are going to be part of our government?’

This is expected to have an impact on the Brexit negotiations, which are due to open with the European Union on June 19.

Mr Farron said Britain now had a government that was weaker and less stable at a time when we are about to embark on the most hard and most complex negotiations in our history.