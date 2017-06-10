Ruth Davidson urges Nicola Sturgeon to take indyref2 off the table

The figure represents a drop on her current 330 and would put her short of the majority needed to guarantee the chance to form a government. But, instead, support for her party declined dramatically, leaving her government far more precarious than before.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal”.

We are the only party that can deliver for Britain. “Now lets get to work“, she said.

Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservatives, said that the timing for the referendum was not right and the United Kingdom had to focus on Brexit negotiations, which it has to conclude by spring 2019.

The results – a sort of turnaround in fortunes for both major parties – have thrown that timetable into doubt. She had a majority – albeit a small one – but rolled the dice based on polls which predicted the Conservatives could be headed for a landslide.

The position of Her Majesty’s Government is indeed crucial going forward.

Theresa May has also been known for her regular gaffes: she congratulated Jeremy Corbyn on the birth of his grand-daughter (even though nothing of the sort had happened) or she claimed to be wants to “lead the world in the prevention of tourism”.

“They then called an election knowing that the result would be declared just 11 days, less than two weeks, before the most important negotiations in the UK’s modern history were due to start”.

With Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West’s new MP by his side, he talked about the gains we had made, quadrupling our representation and how the election result across Scotland meant that independence was now off the agenda.

But with complex talks on Britain’s divorce from the European Union due to start in 10 days, it was unclear what their direction would now be and if the so-called “Hard Brexit” taking Britain out of a single market could still be pursued.

The talks were set to officially begin on June 19.

Currently, investors seem to worry that a weakened Conservative prime minister would not have the power to resist calls from some within the party who want a clean divorce from the European Union, even if that means losing privileged access to the European Union single market.

May spent the campaign denouncing Corbyn as the weak leader of a spendthrift party that would crash Britain’s economy and flounder in Brexit talks, while she would provide “strong and stable leadership” to clinch a good deal for Britain.

Only 4.6% of those asked said they voted for a party because their friends did, while 8.2% said their family’s political preferences influenced their vote. “We should have concentrated more on them”. I am very proud of the results that are coming in and the vote for hope. Nicola Sturgeon has said she will take stock and reflect on the outcome of the election, which I think is canny.

Labour picked up 29 seats and the Tories were on course to lose 13 seats.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has conceded her plans for a second vote on independence were “undoubtedly” a factor as the SNP lost 21 seats at Westminster.

The turnout in the election is estimated at around 68.7 per cent – up 2 per cent on the last general election.

“What you’ll see is the new group of Scottish Conservatives arguing for what is in the interest of Scottish communities and Scottish business”.

The last hung Parliament result in the United Kingdom was in 2010, when David Cameron took over as PM and formed a Conservative- led coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Salmond lost his Gordon seat to the Tory Colin Clark, while SNP deputy leader Robertson lost Moray to Tory Douglas Ross – who overturned a majority of more than 9,000.