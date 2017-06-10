S. Korea leader warns North after latest missile launch

“Looking at North Korea’s pattern of missile launches, it has been revealing what it brought to the recent military parade”, said Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University’s Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

The early morning launch occurred Thursday from the coastal city of Wonsan.

North Korea on Thursday fired multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, South Korea’s military has said.

North Korea’s global coal exports sunk to zero in April, UN data showed, as China choked off imports from Pyongyang to ramp up pressure on its nuclear-armed neighbour. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy said its Nimitz carrier left San Diego to join the Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan as part of a routine deployment.

The missile tests have triggered calls for tougher United Nations sanctions.

“North Korea has been stepping up missile tests.in order to project an image to the world that global sanctions can never bring it to its knees”, Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies told AFP.

North Korea on Thursday fired several short-range anti-ship cruise missiles with a maximum range of 200 kilometers (124 miles), the fourth missile launch since President Moon took office a month ago. The missiles, some of the most advanced weapons systems in Pyongyang’s arsenal, flew for more than a hundred miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests pose a real threat to our security. The North’s claims could not be independently confirmed.

The North’s missile tests present a hard challenge to new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal elected last month who has expressed a desire to reach out to Pyongyang.

His predecessor – disgraced President Park Geun-hye, and Washington, agreed for the deployment of THAAD.

A source told on Wednesday that Seoul is now reviewing the details of the deployment of more Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in the country. A presidential aide was reported to have said that the survey could take up to two years.

Newly tested missiles could be seen as “defensive in nature” – they are created to thwart enemy warship.

The four launchers have yet to be installed and made operational.

During the campaign, Moon called for a full review of the THAAD agreement before authorizing deployment.

US President Donald Trump had also warned that military intervention “was an option under consideration”.

Washington says it is willing to enter into talks with Pyongyang, but only if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

China should work with Russian Federation on countermeasures to Thaad, the Global Times added. China and North Korea both see the system as hostile, and ramping up tensions on the peninsula. Last week it launched a Scud variant it said landed within seven meters of its target.

On Thursday, the Defense Ministry declined to comment on the status of THAAD because of an internal investigation under way. This puts the USA state of Alaska within range, and Washington is concerned by what it considers the clear and realistic threat posed by North Korea.