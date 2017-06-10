Sadiq Khan criticises ‘ill-informed’ Donald Trump’s response to London attack

Trump on Sunday had slammed Khan after the attack on London Bridge that killed seven people and injured 49.

Mr Khan’s spokesperson had described the first round of presidential tweets as “ill-informed” – and said they had deliberately taken his remarks out of context.

Mr Trump made his comments at the conclusion of the event for Ford’s Theatre – the scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

“The point is, there is a reason to be alarmed”.

“This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, said the tuxedo-clad Trump, standing on stage with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Donald Trump has issued a bunch of hysterical (not amusing, the insane kind) Tweets this morning. “As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores”.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”, the President of the United states said via Twitter just before 10 AM EDT Monday.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

“You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan“, he tweeted.

On Sunday Trump leveled an inaccurate criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying the mayor was telling people there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack.

Asked what it would take for her to publicly criticize the US President, May suggested that she “was not afraid” to speak out when Trump “gets things wrong”.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter. “That’s because they used knives and a truck”.

Federal courts are still debating over Trump administration’s travel ban on whether it fulfils constitutional criteria but Trump has sought permission from the Supreme Court to enforce the administration’s proposal to temporarily ban people from six Muslim-majority countries fron entering the U.S.

A date for the court to hear arguments in the case was not immediately set. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

He called the courts, which have blocked both versions of the travel ban, “slow and political”.

Regarding the leader’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

Donald Trump has been blasted as “pathetic” and “truly beneath contempt” by Labour politicians for his latest attempts to smear Sadiq Khan. Former Trump top advisor Rudy Giuliani bragged on national television that ban was written to appear to not target Muslims, even though that was its intent.