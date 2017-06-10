Saharanpur violence: ‘Mastermind’ Chandrasekhar of Bhim Sena arrested

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad who is arrest since last month’s caste violence in Saharanpur in UP, was arrested from Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie on Thursday. Chandrashekhar is likely to be produced before a Saharanpur court on Friday, sources said. Chandrashekhar, a lawyer, led his group Bhim Army during the protests in the district and also at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Staging a dharna outside a police station in the town, the activists also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the leader’s release, SHO Sanjiv Sharma said. He was arrested by the UP police special task force at about 10:30 am from Dalhousie’s Subhash Chowk.

Chandrasekhar is one of the key persons wanted in connection with the caste violence and the UP police yesterday announced a reward of Rs 12,000 for information on his whereabouts. Chandrasekhar was booked for inciting the caste violence. “There have been more cases of atrocities against the Dalits in the past two-and-a-half months as compared to last one year”, he told PTI.

“Instead of arresting the real culprits of the Saharanpur violence, the police “have arrested innocent people and put them behind bars. This has resulted in growing anger among the Dalits”, he said”.

On Wednesday, two other members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged role in the caste clashed in Ramnagar on May 9.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had met the victims of Saharanpur caste clashes and their family members at the district’s border even after authorities denied him permission to visit the violence-hit area.

Singh said the SIT is verifying claims made in over 100 affidavits submitted at the SSP office stating the accused were not present at the spot when the violence took place. The district administration had earlier snapped web connectivity for nine days, restoring it only on June 3. Chandrasekhar has been evading arrest since May when caste-related clashes broke out between the Dalit and the upper-caste Thakur communities.