Saints Row’s Johnny Gat joins Agents of Mayhem

According to Volition, the ending of Saints Row: Gat out of Hell means that the dead don’t stay dead. Johnny is back where he was born – Seoul. On waking nearly a year later, Johnny finds the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has been “wiped out” and replaced with C.O.P robot units. Johnny’s hatred of robots and love of guns and all out mayhem make him an obvious recruit for MAYHEM.

Deep Silver and Volition have announced that Saints Row favourite Johnny Gat will be making a comeback in Agents of Mayhem, prowling the streets of his birthplace, Seoul. Along with the character, his unlock mission, personal mission, vehicle and character and weapon skins will be available.

Agents of Mayhem will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America on August 15, 2017. For more information and to get the latest updates on the game, follow us on Twitter at @aomthegame or on Facebook at Facebook.com/aomthegame or visit aomthegame.com.

He didn’t die, apparently, but has been in a coma since the horror’s of Devil’s Night occurred. Players will scour the city of Seoul in an effort to stop LEGION, the League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations, by matching their fire power and excessive violence with their own brand of excess with bullets, blades, explosions, and swearing. He first became a playable character in Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, the stand-alone Saints Row IV expansion. Agents of Mayhem is being published by Deep Silver.