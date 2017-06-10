Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be powered by the Snapdragon 836 chipset?

Samsung is bringing back an innovative, safer and better device.

Snapdragon 836 will be slightly different from Snapdragon 835 which reportedly will come up with a GPU clock speed of 740MHz and a 2.5GHz cloud speed.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Note8 could be powered by Qualcomm’s yet to be announced SoC, the Snapdragon 836. Sitting above it, rather than replacing it, the 821 not only improved CPU performance by 10-percent, but also made tweaks to things like power efficiency. Qualcomm had followed the same route a year ago when it released Snapdragon 820 and its slightly improved version Snapdragon 821, which was used in phones launched in late 2016 such as OnePlus 3T. Inside the device will be a Qualcomm processor 660 with a frequency up to 2.2 GHz to eight cores and integrated graphics Adreno 512. However, unlike the big handset Samsung released earlier this year, the Galaxy Note 8 would support the S Pen stylus.

A render for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8 has mounted up on the internet, and it hints at a major feature that did not make the cut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The new flagship phablet will have an edge-to-edge Infinity display with no physical home button. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S8 causes many users to accidentally put their fingers on the camera lens while trying to unlock the device.

A Samsung official apparently told News1 that the company has been trying to install an in-screen fingerprint sensor, but wouldn’t be going ahead with it because of various technical limitations like security issues.

Talking about other specs, the Samsung Galaxy C10 is said to come with a large 6-inch display that will probably support full HD resolution.