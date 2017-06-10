Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to redeem predecessor?

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted the Galaxy Note 8 will carry a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. They did not say if there was anything special just for the Galaxy devices that other smartphones or tablets didn’t get.

Nothing about the design part is been confirmed and there is no news on the position of fingerprint scanner also. Having said that, it is worth bringing to notice that croma, is selling the Coral Blue color Samsung Galaxy S8 + on their website. Samsung is expected to place the fingerprint sensor under the display, but that decision is not yet final.

Samsung’s affordable J-series may not have the same high-end features as the premium Galaxy S8 or Note series, but they do well in emerging markets and is key to its market share leadership.

The Samsung Galaxy 8 will arrive with a vertically-aligned dual-lens rear camera, an on-screen fingerprint sensor and an Infinity display with a smaller corner radius to cram in more pixels. It may be recalled that Samsung had launched the Coral Blue variant of its last year’s Galaxy Note 7. Citing an unknown Samsung source, Newsis said that the phone will keep the 18.5:9 ratio display.

This isn’t the only report talking about the Galaxy Note 8. By launching in late August, Samsung may want to make it look like it’s taking its time with the Note 8. And again, the on-screen fingerprint reader feature won’t be ready for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 device. Samsung might launch its Galaxy Note 8 in late August, according to The Korea Herald. All criticized the flagship S8 completely inconvenient location of dactiloscopy, so probably from Note 8, it was chose to remove, although nothing prevents to put it on the lateral end.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of “leaks” and rumours in regards to Apple’s next iPhone, which is largely expected to feature a near bezel free display. Unfortunately for Samsung, their Galaxy Note 7 was a big flop because of hardware issues.