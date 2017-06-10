Samsung’s Curved Gaming Monitors Come With Ultrawide 49-Inch Model

Samsung says that the monitors cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, meaning that photographers and videographers may be interested (you’d be able to see quite the Final Cut Pro timeline!), but Samsung’s key market is gamers. Today, Samsung unveils two new displays (CHG70 and CHG90) with jaw-dropping features. In addition to Game Mode, a feature that optimizes image setting for playing games when connected to a PC or a game console, each of the new monitors include a game OSD dashboard, created to blend seamlessly into game interfaces. The CHG90 and CHG70 QLED monitors feature powerful High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture enhancement technology typically reserved for televisions and large-format displays. It is like putting two 1080p monitors side-by-side! The new monitors all leverage Samsung’s revolutionary QLED Quantum Dot technology, first made available in the new QLED TV lineup launched at CES 2017.

The 49-inch Samsung C49HG90 also comes equipped with an adjustable stand, while the 27 and 31.5-inch CHG70 models come with a dual-hinge stand so both can easily be pivoted. It also promises “deeper blacks, brighter whites, and more vivid colors”.

All three monitors have identical specs, except that the 27- and 32-inch models are Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) while the 49-inch model features an unusual widescreen UHD (3,840 x 1,080) display and has an extra mini-Display Port. And on the gaming side of things, the CHG90 works with AMD’s FreeSync 2 standard for improved visuals with less screen tearing, along with offering a 1-millisecond response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is being sold at both Amazon and MicroCenter. The C32HG70 is exclusive to Newegg for $700, and the C27HG70 can be pre-ordered from Samsung’s website for $600.