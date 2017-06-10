Saudi, allies issue Qatar-linked ‘terrorism’ list

Qatar’s government said the May 23 news report attributed false remarks to the emirate’s ruler that appeared friendly to Iran and Israel, and questioned whether US President Donald Trump would last in office, according to CNN.

“The President offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary”, the White House said.

Egyptian officials say the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors has yet to affect the 300,000 Egyptian workers in the tiny, energy-rich country, amid fears they could be expelled or stranded.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran.

The four countries added that the list reveals Qatar’s “support to different terrorist organisations”.

Taking to Twitter, UAE political commentator Sultan Al Qassemi said: “This is the most severe crisis in the GCC’s history”.

While the Qatari emir also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart to mediate a solution, the situation did not change.

“Intelligence gathered by the USA security agencies indicates that Russian hackers were behind the intrusion first reported by the Qatari government two weeks ago, United States officials say”. Though Trump again said countries must eliminate funding streams for terror groups, the White House said he focused on the need for the region’s various US allies to stick together.

Qatar said the charges are baseless. The boycott ended after Qatar agreed to a string of concessions including relocating leaders of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood to Turkey and cooperating with Gulf states on intelligence and security.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Mr Trump accused Qatar of funding terrorism, saying: “During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology”.

None of the LNG produced in Qatar, though, is sold in the United States.

“Such a “Trumpification” of relations in a region already susceptible to crises is particularly risky”, Gabriel said. “It is trying to describe this as an issue about the independence of their foreign policy, and it is not”.

The diplomat did not provide evidence or details, but said the press had spoken of it. Qatar has strenuously denied the allegations.

S&P is set to review these uncertainties and the potential impact on projections as further details emerge, on August 25. “The crisis center should be able to perform quick responses, provide information and undertake other comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of both Indonesian migrant workers and Indonesian nationals”, Wahyu said.