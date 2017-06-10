Saudi ally Bahrain demands Qatar distance itself from Iran

The transaction is thought to be one of the triggers behind the dramatic rift that emerged between Qatar and other Arab countries.

Then on Friday, Mr Gabriel spoke to Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in the northern German town of Wolfenbuettel.

“The emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorist elements from his country, but he must do more and he must do it more quickly”, Tillerson said. I won’t name other countries, but we are not solving the problem, but we will solve that problem.

Qatar is heavily dependent on food imports and the crisis has led to stockpiling and shortages.

Efforts to defuse the regional crisis – triggered on Monday when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over alleged support for Muslim militant groups and Iran – showed no immediate signs of success.

Qatar denies having any ties to extremists.

Defense Secretary James Mattis also spoke to his counterpart in Qatar to express U.S. commitment to security.

Sheikh Mohammed also said Qatar’s ruling emir will not leave the country while it is “in blockade” to attend a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House to end the crisis.

Yet Tillerson’s plea to Qatar’s neighbors to pull back their efforts to isolate the tiny gas-rich nation marked a shift from previous statements by the Trump administration.

In an earlier interview with the Saudi newspaper Makkah yesterday, Sheikh Khalid said he appreciated Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the dispute but that all options were open for his country to protect itself from Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain have suspended all flights to and from Doha and closed off sea and air links to Qatar.

But Saudi Arabia has also been accused of destabilizing the region through its intervention in Yemen’s civil war, which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll.

“While current operations from Al Udeid Air Base have not been interrupted or curtailed, the evolving situation is hindering our ability to plan for longer-term military operations”, Captain Jeff Davis, a spokesman for the Defense Department said Friday.

“At the moment everything we know is from the media, so we also need to talk to our member association in Qatar and find out how bad the situation is, or what the actual situation is”, said John.

Late Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Qatar-based Al Jazeera television that his country was ready for global mediation, adding that the emir had postponed a national speech on the crisis to leave Kuwait more room to “proceed and communicate with the parties to the crisis and to try to contain the issue”.