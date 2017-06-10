Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump’s scolding of Qatar

He asks the Gulf nations to “de-escalate the situation” and ease the blockade against Qatar.

Gargash said the four Arab states seek a “political commitment to change course” by Qatar, including ending its support for the Brotherhood and Hamas.

“The blockade is hindering United States military action in the region and the campaign against ISIS“, Tillerson said.

Qatar is home to a vital US military base. It is the US Air Force’s largest base in the region.

Tillerson said that a resolution was possible through “calm and thoughtful dialogue” and noted the US’ support for the neutral Kuwait to mediate in the crisis.

The US secretary of state has urged Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states to ease their blockade on Qatar, saying it is causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the US-led fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group. The crisis has thrust the U.S. into a delicate position because of its alliances with all sides-and because Qatar hosts the nerve centre for USA air operations in the Middle East, including the fight against Islamic State.

A picture on Facebook showed a supermarket displaying food from Turkey including milk, eggs and chicken.

France has joined mediation efforts along with the USA and Kuwait to solve the recent crisis between Qatar on the one hand and other Gulf countries on the other.

In recent weeks a complex dispute over terrorism, diplomacy, trade, media, and foreign policy has pushed Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates to cut ties with Qatar, and expel all Qataris within their respective borders.

President Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden on Friday.

He said Qatar as an independent nation also had the right to support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, despite its neighbors outlawing the Sunni Islamist group. In a rare public statement, Tillerson appealed to the Middle Eastern and North African governments behind the blockade of Qatar. He says Qatar has a history of supporting violent groups.

“They will not have a positive impact on the region but a negative one”, the minister said while on a visit to Germany.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had never known Qatar to support terrorist groups and called for the blockade to be fully lifted.

His statement came hours after German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called for the “sea and air blockades” to be lifted. Udeid hosts more than 10,000 personnel from U.S. and coalition forces, as well as more than 100 aircraft that are used in allied military operations in Iraq, Syria and other areas in the region.

“If the actions become protracted then it’s probable that customers outside the region will seek increasingly to book on competitor airlines to avoid the longer routing and disruptions which Qatar is now subjected to as a result of overflight bans”, said John Strickland, director at JLS Consulting, as quoted by Reuters.

Trump said he helped plan the move against Qatar, although a senior administration official told Reuters earlier this week that the USA had no indication from the Saudis or Emiratis during the visit that they would sever ties with Qatar. They have to end that funding.

The report was widely publicized in other Arab countries.

Qatar is home to 2.7 million people but only about 300,000 citizens.

