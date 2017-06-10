Saudi Arabia escape punishment over minute’s silence snub

Social media users have harshly criticised the Saudi team for its disrespectful behaviour towards the victims of the attack, which has been claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Australian players locked arms and stood in a line, remembering their fallen countrymen, while the Saudis stretched, walked, and passed balls to each other.

Officials said that the minute’s silence was approved by the Asian Football Confederation before the game and that Saudi Arabia’s national team agreed to the tribute only for the players to refuse to pay their respects when the call came. Federation Internationale de Football Association said (via the Chicago Tribune), “We can confirm that there are no grounds to take disciplinary action”.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation issued an apology after its national team provoked outrage in Australia by not formally participating in a moment of silence for London rampage victims.

It added that the “players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends, or any individual affected by the atrocity”.

On Friday, FIFA said that it has reviewed the video and decided against taking action against the Saudis. Two Australians were among the eight victims in London.

Japan top the section with two games left to play and only the top two teams qualifying directly for 2018 Russian Federation.

In its statement, the Saudi federation said it condemned all acts of terrorism and extremism and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

Anthony Albanese, a front bench spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said the incident was “bloody disgraceful”.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was asked early on Friday about the incident but said while the matter had been raised with him, he had not seen the video.

Tommy Rogic hit the victor to hand the Socceroos a 3-2 win, and put the team third in Group B, level on points with Saudi Arabia but with a slightly inferior goal difference.

“The whole world, the whole free world, is united in condemnation of that terrorist attack and terrorism generally”, he told reporters in Tasmania.

“There is no excuse here”. “I hope Federation Internationale de Football Association call out Saudi Arabia on the clear lack of respect shown prior to kick-off”.

‘They did not stop for a moment of silence because according to Wahhabi Islam – which governs Saudi Arabia – it is not wrong or a sin for a Muslim to kill a non-Muslim.