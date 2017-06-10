Saudi FM: ‘Brother State’ Qatar Must Act to End Crisis

“Qatar must satisfy all the demands of the Arab states, the main one is to disclose all the wanted terrorists, who are sheltered on its territory”, Gammal said on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed regret over the nine nations’ severance of ties with his state, calling it an “unprecedented escalation” and stressing that the strategic choice is to solve any crisisthrough dialogue.

On Monday, a group of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE severed diplomatic ties with major USA partner Qatar, accusing the oil-rich country of sponsoring violent extremism and causing regional instability.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries cut ties with Qatar this week, accusing it of supporting extremists.

Tillerson then went to the White House, where Trump seemed to contradict him, putting the focus squarely back on Qatar. “The emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorist elements from his country”.

The agency said it had lowered the rating on Qatar’s long-term debt to “AA minus”.

Qatar also said last month its state news agency had been hacked and false statements attributed to the country’s ruler posted, helping ignite the current rift with other Arab states. He later told France 24 television that any further steps could take the form of “a sort of embargo on Qatar”. However, officials told Reuters that Qatar has a big amount of reserves in Doha.

Iran, which was hit by an Islamic State attack on Wednesday, has called for talks to settle the dispute.

Egyptian officials say the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors has yet to affect the 300,000 Egyptian workers in the tiny, energy-rich country, amid fears they could be expelled or stranded.

French government spokesman Christophe Castaner says Wednesday in a news conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting that “Qatar must ensure transparency”. In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, right, receives Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

The UAE attorney-general said Wednesday that “any participation in conversation or social media or any other means that demonstrates sympathy to Qatar. may face a prison sentence of three to 15 years and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams ($136,000)”.

“I have never seen Qatar supporting terrorism, the accusations are not true”.

Qatar has backed Islamist movements but strongly denies supporting terrorism. Several other countries followed suit. Moreover, it is in talks with Turkey and Iran to secure food supplies that were mainly imported from Saudi Arabia.

Defense Secretary James Mattis also spoke to his counterpart in Qatar to express United States commitment to security.

Tillerson told reporters at the State Department that the crisis, which has cut transportation links and trade, had begun to hurt ordinary people in Qatar, impaired business dealings and harmed the USA battle against Daesh.

A person involved in the ransom negotiations said in April that Qatar paid tens of millions of dollars to Shiite militias, who are active in the area of the kidnapping and work closely with the neighboring Shiite power Iran, and to the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee and Ahrar al-Sham, which are involved in the population transfers underway in war-torn Syria.