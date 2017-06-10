Saudi FM says ‘brother state’ Qatar must act to end crisis

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Than told CNN, “the entire crisis is being based on misinformation”.

A senior White House official said Trump’s tweets did not indicate any change in policy or new information.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has suggested Tillerson, who as Exxon Mobil’s CEO had business with Qatar, as a possible mediator for the dispute.

After Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Doha earlier this week, it seems that USA foreign policy – or, at least, Trump’s own personal policy – on Qatar has made a u-turn. Al Thani, the ambassador, insisted his country had no idea why Qatar’s neighbors were picking a fight.

He said Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by the countries that cut off ties with the country on Monday, but he insisted it be solved by peaceful means.

The four countries also cut transport links to tiny gas-rich Qatar, disrupting food and other supplies and deepening uncertainty about the future of trade and investment ties.

Trump also called Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the U.A.E., Wednesday.

“I want to clearly say that we disapprove of the sanctions on Qatar”, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a fast-breaking iftar dinner in Ankara. He offered no documents to support his claim, but Western officials long have accused Qatar’s government of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists.

Beyond hosting US troops, Qatar has invested billions in the USA and increased its clout in Washington along the way.

“At this stage, we note that there are numerous uncertainties regarding Qatar’s response, the extent to which these measures will be imposed, and their longevity”, said the credit rating agency. The sole Yemeni, Abdel-Wahab al-Humayqani, is the leader of a Salafi party whose has been accused by the US of financing al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the terror group’s branch in Yemen.

Countries across the globe are increasingly faced with the same conundrum: How much credence to give to the president’s Twitter musings when they deviate sharply from USA policy? Turkey’s parliament, on the other hand, has approved sending troops to an existing Turkish base in Qatar as a sign of support.

“We believe any differences should be resolved at the negotiating table to eliminate concerns and unite forces against the main threat in the region, terrorism“. It becomes the forward headquarters of the USA military’s Central Command, hosting some 10,000 American troops. Moreover, he has now targeted Qatar as an appetizer at a time when the country has developed good relations with the USA and the whole world and is home to a huge US air base.

“The previous emir is a big supporter of this whole extremist agenda, so we do have an issue”, the official said.

Trump’s comments came as a shock to officials in Qatar, which Trump had only weeks ago called a friend.

Earlier he had urged Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the diplomatic rift, according to the agency.