Saudi, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Gulf state Qatar

Crude output in the United States, meanwhile, has jumped more than 10 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.34 million bpd, close to levels of top producers Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation.

“It is necessary to return the trust after the breach of the agreements, the road map with guarantees is necessary”, Gargash wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

Qatar Airways flies to nine cities in Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.

Qatar specifically is home to one of the largest US military bases in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base, with over 11,000 USA and coalition service members deployed there and more than 100 aircraft.

It appears Saudi Arabia is now working to consolidate its position as the leader of that group and sideline Qatar, whose policies have often been at odds with other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional alliance of six nations.

In addition, Qatar maintains close economic ties with Iran in the energy sector, which has a positive impact on the political relations between Doha and Tehran.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar on Monday, and the Yemeni government, the eastern government of Libya and the Republic of Maldives joined them.

Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the U.S-based Baker Institute, said if Qatar’s land borders and air space were closed for any length of time “it would wreak havoc on the timeline and delivery” of the World Cup.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, potentially creating a big headache for the US and the rest of the world in the long run. But recent months have seen Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani go against Riyadh’s wishes by warming up to Tehran – in a conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani last week, Al-Thani said he wanted bilateral liaisons to be stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said on its website that it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

Qatar and Iran also share management of the world’s largest gas field, South Pars, in the Persian Gulf.

With production capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), Qatar’s crude output ranks as one of the smallest among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, but tension within the cartel could weaken the supply deal aimed at supporting prices.

In fact, about 80 per cent of Qatar’s food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbours.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbors over its support of Islamists.

Qatar long has denied funding extremists, though Western officials have accused it of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front.

A supermarket customer told Al Jazeera: “I think it’s better to stock up on things my family and I need rather than being left out”. Many experts and media noted at that time, the U.S. military did not trust, above all, their allies from Qatar.