Say “hi” to MacOS High Sierra

The newer version of the operating system ran the same command instantly.

The new default files system, imaginatively called Apple Files, makes handling files all the better in MacOS. The browser also features autoplay blocking: It detects sites that shouldn't be playing video and pauses them. Not only we got a sneak peek at the company's upcoming software lineup, but got to witness some unbelievable hardware announcements as well. Furthermore, High Sierra is set to be available as a free update this fall, for everyone who has Sierra on their devices.

There are also updates to many apps, including the Mail app, as well as the underlying file system, which has been now updated to a faster and more modern APFS. And it also brings some heavy-duty security, including built-in encryption, crash-safe protections, and simplified data backup on the go.

As for the features, let’s start off with the one thing we millennials tend to use the most – Safari browser.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud. Finally, Photos allows for new Filter and View options, improvements to facial recognition, and more editing tools. The newest Macs will even offer hardware acceleration for this codec.

Apple File System – Apple are introducing a new file system in macOS High Sierra. It's a mostly under-the-hood change, but users will notice a difference. Using upgraded iMessage to send your friend $20 instantly through Apple Pay? The big news is that it will now come complete with auto-play blocking. Apple's approach protects privacy, but might make the service less useful when switching devices.

The latest system will also feature enhanced browsing privacy that will limit ads that pop up based on a person’s search history, Federighi said.

Video updates will move to H.265 / HVEC as a standard. HEVC will stream video better, take up less space on your Mac.

Apple also announced the launch of Metal 2 which is built into macOS and unlocks the GPU potential in Mac systems.

Metal 2 graphics. One for developers, but something that will have an effect on users. However it has now been updated to Metal 2, which is more suitable when it comes to Machine Learning!"We're bringing Metal for VR to High Sierra", Craig Federighi commented.

On stage during WWDC, Apple demonstrated their commitment to VR using a Vive with ILM and Unity. You know, until the iMac Pro arrives in December.

There are a bunch of under-the-hood improvements in macOS Sierra as well. Siri has a more natural voice that sounds more like a person rather than a machine. You’ll also be able to turn a Live Photo into a long exposure to blur movement.