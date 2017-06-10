SCO Summit: India inducted into organisation, Narendra Modi meets Afghan President

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif exchanged greetings in Kazakhstan capital Astana today.

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will join leaders of China, Russia and leading central Asian countries in deliberating ways to contain terrorism and boost trade at the SCO Summit here on Friday in the backdrop of a series of major terror strikes in several countries. India, one of the largest energy consuming countries in the world, is also likely to get greater access to major gas and oil exploration projects in Central Asia as numerous SCO countries have huge reserves of oil and natural gas.

After the admission of India and Pakistan, it will now have eight members, with Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia being observer states.

China has been upset with India for hosting the Dalai Lama and allowing the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit Arunachal Pradesh, large parts of which Beijing considers as part of southern Tibet.

“Connectivity with SCO member countries is a priority for India and we whole-heartedly support it”.

“With SCO members, we share deep historical and cultural ties, as well as strong economic and strategic linkages”.

It was expected Modi would bring up India’s positions on contentious issues but the meeting seemed to have been less dominated by issues such as NSG as was the case when the group was to consider the Indian application.

“Pakistan has fought its own fierce war in the fight against global terrorism and with the grace of God it has been able to achieve a turnaround in the security and economic situation in our country”, Sharif said. With the first expansion of the grouping since its inception in 2001, the SCO will now represent over 40 per cent of humanity and almost 20 per cent of the global GDP.

“Now, our task is to help the new partners to integrate into the extensive work ongoing within the SCO”, Putin added. “India and Pakistan are now members of the SCO”.

Xi urged the SCO to play a bigger role in Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process, adding that China will assume the SCO rotating presidency after the Astana summit and is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with all parties, including Russian Federation, to achieve further development for the SCO.