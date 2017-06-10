SCO summit: PM meets Ashraf Ghani, shake hands with Modi

Summit in Kazakhstan capital Astana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to coordinate their efforts to fight the menace of terrorism which is plaguing the region. Sources privy to the meeting told PTI, “PM Modi highly appreciated the sacrifices made by the fearless Afghan people and assured President Ghani that 1.25 billion Indians stood by the friendly people of Afghanistan in resolutely and effectively addressing the challenge of terrorism imposed on that country”. The two pivotal actors in the SCO, Russia and China, are both countries that Pakistan is already seeking deeper relations with – China is on the path to becoming Pakistan’s pre-eminent global ally.

Asked if China brought up Indias boycott of the OBOR during the meeting, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar at a briefing said, “Again, I would repeat that the meeting was very cordial, meeting was very positive”.

Prime minister’s advisor Sartaj Aziz, minister for commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan and minister of state for petroleum Jam Kamal are also accompanying the Prime Minister. From the fight against the militant Islamic State group to linking Pakistan to Central Asia’s energy field, the SCO could be a platform for meaningful Pakistani leadership at a regional level. It’s understood that where India-China have differences they should not become disputes.

India and Pakistan joined SCO in first ever expansion since its inception 2001.

Pakistan, which has been an observer at the SCO since 2005, applied for a permanent membership in 2010.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed upon prospects of cooperation and prosperity offered by the Shanghai Cooperation and expressed his pleasure at the admission of Pakistan as its new member. The decision, in principle, to give membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in Ufa, Russia, in 2015.

Xi also said China and India should increase trade and investment cooperation to ensure that the two countries enjoyed more “early stage profits” from large-scale projects in infrastructure and industry.

Pakistan fully subscribes to the SCO charter and the “Shanghai Spirit”.