Scottish Independence dream fades as Salmond & Robertson crash out of Commons

With 13 seats (a huge increase of 12) that included the scalps of Salmond and Robertson, the Conservatives re-established themselves as Scotland’s main opposition, with every win providing disproportionate symbolic value and a chance to reiterate that their constituents are sick at the thought of another referendum.

But the SNP will take consolation from the fact they held six of the seven seats in Glasgow on what was a bruising night for the party elsewhere in the country.

However, the SNP’s former Westminster group leader, Angus Robertson, lost his Moray seat to the Tories.

“We saw that and we felt that”.

“In any terms, that means the SNP, by winning more votes and more seats, have won this election in Scotland”.

“I think people in the party see she reaches people that the Conservatives haven´t got to in a long time”.

“The SNP has emerged as the leading party in Scottish politics once again at Westminster, it’s a significant feat for us to have achieved for the second election in succession, but there are clearly issues we have to address as a effect”.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she was “disappointed” by the election results and said she would “reflect” on her plans for independence, but insisted she would not make any “rash decisions”.

The First Minister told BBC Scotland: “This has been a disaster for Theresa May“. “This is a disaster for Theresa May, she called an election clearly very arrogantly thinking that she was going to crush the opposition, sweep everybody aside and cruise to a landside majority, her position is very, very hard”.

She added: “When asked what she was planning to do as her time in Westminster had come to an end, she joked “Maybe I’ll get a part in Coronation Street” before admitting “I have really no clue what I’m going to do”. We have to wait and see how things shake out.

‘Also looking at the global education league tables, from Scotland being very proud of their education system, we have been getting some of the worst results, for decades. “We have always said that we would work in alliance with others to promote progressive policies to build a fairer country”, Sturgeon said.

The SNP lynchpin and ex-party leader was defeated by Colin Clark in Gordon. “Well it appears that calling this snap election at least does dent the SNP’s prospects of calling for a second independence referendum.so in that context Theresa May perhaps has delivered. a United Kingdom remaining united”.

The SNP knew that 2015 was a high water mark and that majorities would be cut and seats lost elsewhere in the country but in Glasgow the signs were still of success.

The party had banked on widespread Scottish anger with the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, which was opposed by 62% of Scots, to force through another attempt to leave the Union with the idea of re-joining Europe as an independent nation.

With an easy, raucous laugh, she is a self-described “shovel-faced lesbian”, a literature graduate and a former journalist who says the army taught her the art of leadership when she was a reservist.

She said plans for a second independence referendum were “undoubtedly” a factor in party losing seats.